ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.

At midnight, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to US-131 near mile marker 46 for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a black Audi A4, driven by a Plainwell resident, had rear-ended a vehicle and drove off.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from Indiana, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Audi was later arrested.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.