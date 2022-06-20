ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Ross Township.

Around 2:15 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent E C Avenue near North 42nd Street for a crash.

Responding deputies found a vehicle, with significant damage, that had crashed into a tree.

The driver, 22-year-old Zachary Wisniewski of Battle Creek, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.