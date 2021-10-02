Man killed in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E Maple Street.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a 18-year-old man from Portage who was shot. Life saving efforts were attempted until paramedics got there.

The man was then taken to the hospital where he died.

A suspect has not been identified or located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

