Man killed in hit and run; KDPS searches for driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says police are searching for the identity of the driver of a car that hit a man, delivering fatal injuries.

They say officers responded to a report of a person hit by a car at 6:30 p.m. near the 4200 block of South Burdick Street. They found a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man with significant injuries and transported him to a local hospital. He did not survive his injuries.

The driver left the scene and has not yet been identified.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.