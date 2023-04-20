A photo of a deadly crash on W. D Avenue near N. 2nd Street in Alamo Township on April 20, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash northwest of Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on W. D Avenue near N. 2nd Street in Alamo Township.

Michigan State Police say Rocky Uminn, 40, of Kalamazoo, was headed east on D when his minivan left the road, hit a tree and rolled. Uminn, the only person in the minivan, died at the scene.

Police were investigating what caused the crash but said Uminn was not wearing a seat belt.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency responders were on the scene.