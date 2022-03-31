KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of N. Park Street and W. Paterson Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Investigators said the car was heading northbound on Park Street when it hit the eastbound semi-truck.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man, was killed in the crash, according to KDPS.

As of Thursday morning, police have not released the driver’s name.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.