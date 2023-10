KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition following a crash that happened late Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Around midnight, officers responded to a report of a car hitting a 53-year-old man near West Main Street and North Sage Street.

The man was struck while crossing the street.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.