Man hurt after Kalamazoo Township crash

Kalamazoo County

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after a car crash in Kalamazoo Township Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on US-131 near Douglas Street.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the crash, but the Kalamazoo Township Police Department says a vehicle flipped. A man was inside the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Additional details about the victim have not been released.

Authorities were on the scene for several hours. Northbound US-131 was closed near the crash but has since reopened.  

