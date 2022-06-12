KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Sunday shooting in Kalamazoo.

Just before 1 p.m. officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to to the hospital and is in stable condition, KDPS said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.