KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Kalamazoo.

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of N. Westnedge Avenue and Florance Street for a shooting.

A Kalamazoo man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, KDPS said. His condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.