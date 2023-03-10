KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man who tried to solicit a teenager for sex will serve probation.

John Morrill was sentenced Feb. 27 to two weeks in jail but got credit for two weeks served. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

He was among a group of six men arrested last summer after the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office ran a sting looking for online predators. Court documents showed Morrill arranged with an undercover officer on the app Whisper to meet a teen for sex. He was arrested at a Portage liquor store when he arrived to pick up the teen, who didn’t actually exist.

Morrill ultimately pleaded guilty to accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.