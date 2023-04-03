A booking photo of Angel Hostiguin from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve prison time for an August 2022 crash that killed a Western Michigan University student.

Angel Hostiguin was sentenced to between 4.5 years and 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death, prosecutors confirmed.

The charges stem from the death of Kaylee Ann Gansberg, 21, of Illinois. She was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 and died later at the hospital.

Police say Hostiguin, 22, of Kalamazoo, drove off after hitting Gansberg but police found and arrested him a short time later. He was formally charged in September.

Gansberg was a senior at WMU, studying art. Her brothers and friends recalled her as an “artistic genius” who loved painting and photography.