KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was drunk and high when he hit an off-duty Kalamazoo police officer, paralyzing him, will serve jail time.

Daymeon Todd was sentenced Monday to a year in jail with credit for two days served and three years of probation. He must also pay fees, fines and restitution.

The crash happened on July 9 of last year around 6:24 a.m. on N. Riverview Drive in Cooper Township. Todd’s car hit motorcyclist Thomas Maher, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer. Maher ultimately had to have his left leg amputated below the knee and he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Todd told police the crash happened while he was driving back home from the Déjà Vu Gentleman’s Club in Kalamazoo to his home in Cooper Township, according to a probable cause document. He admitted to having at least one beer and several shots of tequila in the hours before getting behind the wheel. He also told officers he smoked a blunt of marijuana. A blood test put his blood alcohol content level at .091 after the crash; Michigan’s legal limit it .08.

In April, Todd pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing injury.