Photos released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office show the gun that William Henderson was convicted of having.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man will spend years in a federal prison for having a gun that police say was used in connection to drug trafficking and a shooting.

William Henderson Jr., 27, was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After prison, he will spend four years on supervised release.

Prosecutors say Henderson was carrying the loaded .40-caliber pistol and cocaine when he was arrested March 15, 2022. They say he showed the gun to others a party shortly before his arrest.

Federal investigators also say a national ballistics database identified Henderson’s gun as the same one that was used a February 2022 shooting that injured a man in Kalamazoo. They say they have text messages in which Henderson admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Henderson has prior convictions for weapons and drug charges and being a felon in possession.