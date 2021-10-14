Man found not guilty of 2019 murder in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gabreon Wells-Lindsey

A Nov. 13, 2019, mug shot of Gabreon Wells-Lindsey.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been acquitted of a 2019 murder.

Gabreon Wells-Lindsay was found not guilty Thursday morning of open murder and felony firearms, the court clerk confirmed. He was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges stemmed from the death of Alex Johnson, 19, who was shot and killed at Hidden Hills Apartments on Nov. 13, 2019.

Police previously said witnesses identified Wells-Lindsey as the killer, saying the pair had a longstanding dispute. Wells-Lindsey was arrested later the same day of the shooting.

Three shots were fired in the shooting that killed Johnson. One hit Johnson. Another hit a second person, who was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!