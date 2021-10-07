Man found guilty of manslaughter in activist’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been convicted of killing a community activist and mother of nine in Kalamazoo.

A jury on Tuesday found Darien Gilleylen guilty of voluntary manslaughter and felony firearms in the death of 33-year-old Shequita Lewis.

Gilleylen is the father of two of Lewis’ children.

Authorities said Lewis was at Gilleylen’s home to pick up their child when he shot her in the chest. She later died at the hospital.

Trial began for Gilleylen on Sept 27. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.