An undated photo of some of the items seized from Tyrone Henderson’s home. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man linked to the largest seizure of fentanyl in metro Kalamazoo was convicted of felony drug charges that could put him in prison for life.

A federal jury on Friday found 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jurors in Kalamazoo found Henderson not guilty on a separate weapons charge.

The trial lasted three days.

Henderson has prior drug convictions going back to 1994. He was arrested in November following a raid at his Kalamazoo home, which netted authorities an assortment of drugs, firearms and cash.

“Given the extreme danger posed by fentanyl, we are in a fight to save lives,’’ U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said following Henderson’s arrest. “According to the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, this is the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Kalamazoo area.’’

Henderson had been under investigation by KVET officers since the summer of 2021 for fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking, court records show.

A search of Henderson’s home turned up five pounds of pure fentanyl, 2.8 pounds of a fentanyl/heroin mix and lesser amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Much of the methamphetamine, a little more than a pound, was in pill form and disguised to look like the party drug ecstasy, federal officials said.

Police also took from Henderson’s home $3,840 in cash, four assault rifles, multiple magazines, ammunition, a stolen handgun, digital scales and other implements used to process narcotics.

A sentencing date for Henderson has not been set.