KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that 28-year-old Aaron Lee Starling died shortly after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Portage Street near East Crosstown Parkway.

While officers were on the way, KDPS learned that a man, later identified as Starling, had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. KDPS said he was shot in the chest.

Evidence was collected at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.