Man dies after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a shooting in the city of Kalamazoo Saturday night, police say.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. on East Cork Street near South Sprinkle Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man who was shot.

Life-saving efforts were made on scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

