OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man has died days after being injured in a crash near Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of US-131 near Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township. Three people were injured in the crash, one critically.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was critically injured in the crash died from his injuries. His name has not been released. The sheriff’s office said he was the at-fault driver.

Investigators said the at-fault driver was trying to pass vehicles at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle lost control, rolled over and the driver was thrown from the car, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.