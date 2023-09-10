KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash in Kalamazoo Sunday, according to police.

Around 11:42 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to N Church Street near Norway Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers found a 73-year-old unresponsive man who was “experiencing a medical emergency,” KDPS said.

First responders gave him first aid but the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not release his name.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the crash and the man’s death. Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the P3Tips app.