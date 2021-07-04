Man dead after crash in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash on I-94 in Comstock Township Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 87.

The Michigan State Police said a sports utility vehicle truck was seen driving erratically at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which rolled and collided into the median barrier wall.

The driver was thrown from the car, troopers said.

The victim, 33-year-old Joseph Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident. Troopers are still investigating the crash.