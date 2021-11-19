Man convicted of killing Galesburg-area woman last year

A booking photo of Chad Michael White on Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say confessed to at least three people that he murdered a Galesburg-area woman last year has been convicted.

Chad White, 25, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and felony firearms.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Walker.

The charges stem from the death of Amber Walker, 28. Her body was discovered Dec. 14, 2020, in the shallows of Three Lakes southeast of Richland. She had been shot, attacked with a knife and suffered blunt force trauma, the medical examiner ruled.

Loved ones said Walker and White had been seeing one another and she met up with him that day to tell him she was no longer interested in a relationship.

Court documents say White later told his girlfriend he had “caught a body,” told a friend he had shot Walker three times and run her over with his car, then told another friend he had murdered a woman and needed to lay low.

He was arrested the evening of Dec. 14 at a friend’s apartment in Plainwell.

White will receive the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on when he is sentenced on Dec. 17.

Walker left behind two daughters.