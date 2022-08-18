KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.

Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Thursday on four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with intent to rob while armed; fourth-degree fleeing a police officer; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer; auto theft; carrying a concealed weapon and seven counts of felony firearm.

The robbery and shooting happened Saturday night at Tienda Guatemalteca La Costenita supermarket on S. Burdick Street near Alcott Street. Court documents say a man dressed in dark clothes and wearing a mask came in, pointed a long gun at the owner and a customer and demanded the customer’s wallet. The customer held it out but the man didn’t take it.

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

The customer then started running away, at which point the man fired a shot at him, the court document says. It went through the front glass door and the customer wasn’t hit. The shop owner locked himself in an office. Authorities say the armed man fired several shots at the office door. The owner wasn’t hit, either.

Then the man took off.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says an officer soon spotted him driving on S. Burdick near Pratt Road, less than two miles from the store. The court documents say the officer turned on his lights and siren and followed until the suspect’s car crashed into the sign for the entrance of Candlewyk Apartments.

The suspect got out of his car and started to run away. When the officer got close, police said, the suspect fired at his cruiser with the rifle. The officer was not shot but court documents say he was hit with shrapnel from bullets hitting the cruiser and sustained minor injuries. The officer got out of his car, told the suspect to stop and the suspect fired again, the court document says. Again, the officer was not shot.

The court document says the suspect took off, ditching his rifle, a handgun and some of his clothes. Police lost him.

Investigators say they soon found out who the abandoned guns were registered to. When they went to the owner, he said he had given the guns to another man. They found the second man, who said he had given the guns to Alvardo-Lopez.

Alvardo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday and his Kalamazoo Township home searched. The court document says that when questioned, he admitted to investigators that he was the man who tried to rob the store and shot at the owner, customer and officer. He also told them the vehicle was stolen.

Police say a friend told them he picked up Alvardo-Lopez not far from where the car crashed on the day of the attempted robbery and shooting. The court document says surveillance video and fingerprints confirmed that.

Juan Alvardo-Lopez is arraigned in a Kalamazoo courtroom on Aug. 18, 2022.

Alvardo-Lopez has no history of serious crimes in Michigan, online records show.

He was denied bond Thursday, with the judge saying the “danger to the community and flight risk is too great.” He’s expected back in court on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

—News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.