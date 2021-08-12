Man charged with murder in Kalamazoo shooting

De Aundray Cartess Shaw appears in court for arraignment in a Kalamazoo homicide on Aug. 12, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed another man earlier this week in Kalamazoo.

On Tuesday, a man was shot and killed on W. Kalamazoo Avenue near Elm Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

De Aundray Cartess Shaw of Kalamazoo was arraigned Thursday. He faces several charges including open murder and felony firearms.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Lt. Michael Treu says the victim was found in a car parked in a driveway with multiple gunshots wounds. Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Devin Hazen, 27.

The homicide was the result of an ongoing domestic situation, a spokesperson for KDPS said. No one other than the victim was hurt in the shooting.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 24.