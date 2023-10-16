KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the Sept. 28 shooting outside a Kalamazoo convenience store that left one man dead.

Brendan Smith, 31, of Kalamazoo, was arrested Monday morning and charged with open murder, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

He’s charged in the Sept. 28 shooting outside a Circle K on West Lovell Street at Oakland Drive. Tyrone Potts, 35, was killed and another man was shot multiple times and injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a white SUV pull up next to a black SUV in the parking lot of the shop. Seconds later, nine shots can be heard. The video then shows the white SUV pull out of the parking lot and drive away.

Police said they have found that white SUV, a Dodge Journey, though they declined to say when or where.

KDPS said it got an arrest warrant for Smith on Friday. His bond was denied at arraignment, with the judge saying he was a flight risk.

An undated courtesy photo of Tyrone Potts.

Potts was remembered by his family as loving and funny. He left behind five children.

Police added that whether Smith and Potts knew one another remains under investigation, but that the shooting does not appear to have been random.

A KDPS captain said he could not comment on the condition of the person who was injured, citing “a variety of reasons.”

Detectives are still working the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The Circle K where the shooting happened has since closed.