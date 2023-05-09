OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for murder in the death of a woman near Kalamazoo Friday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Autumns Way Boulevard near the intersection of W. KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been killed. She has been identified as Tami Nickles, 48, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robert Nizzardini was arrested and charged with open murder, felony firearm and domestic assault. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail and bond was denied.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information.