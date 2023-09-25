KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they have made an arrest in the April shooting death of a man.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. April 15 on W. Michigan Avenue near Howard Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers who heard gunshots found Jeffrey Russell, 40, of Kalamazoo, and another person had been shot. Russell was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Michael Deraz Goldman was arrested Sept. 17 on an unrelated warrant and weapons charges, KDPS said. Once in custody, detectives got a warrant to charge him in the homicide.

Goldman was arraigned Sept. 20. Bond was denied, which means he’ll stay in jail while his case works its way through the justice system.

“The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wishes to thank the community for sharing information and their patience while these complicated cases are investigated,” KDPS said in a Monday statement. “Although some cases are solved quickly, most cases take months or years. And, unfortunately, some are never solved.”

KDPS says it’s still investigating Russell’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.