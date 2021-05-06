Man charged in Kalamazoo shooting that injured teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested the person who shot and injured a teen in Kalamazoo last week.

Dondrell Lavance Servant, 20, of Oshtemo, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. April 29 on N. Rose Street near Paterson Street. A 17-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said detectives ultimately identified Servant as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday in Kalamazoo with help from the Kalamazoo valley Enforcement Team and Crime Reduction Team.

KDPS said it also searched two apartment complexes as part of the investigation.

Servant remained jailed Thursday on a $300,000 bond.