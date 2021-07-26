Man charged in fatal shooting in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed another man in Kalamazoo Township on Saturday.

The shooting happened on West Main Street near Cherokee Street, just west of Nichols Road.

Related Content 1 dead after shooting in Kalamazoo Twp.

Investigators said the suspect shot the victim during an argument. The suspect has been identified as Darrell Wayne Felton, 27, of Kalamazoo Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. He’s been identified as Michael Jaye Underwood III, 25, of Decatur.

The suspect and victim knew each other through a mutual party, investigators said.

Felton was charged with one count of open murder and one count of felony firearms. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail. If found guilty on the murder charge, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities are still investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.