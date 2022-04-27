KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the crash that killed a Western Michigan University student in November.

According to court documents, Hunter James Hudgins was arraigned Monday on three counts: operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death, moving violation causing death and having a BAC of .02 to .07% while under the age of 21.

The charges are in connection to the death of Bailey Broderick, a WMU student who died after a crash on Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo, according to her family. She was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Broderick’s family previously told News 8 they believe the driver was under the influence.

“He was supposed to be a designated driver that day,” her mother, Colleen Broderick, told News 8 in April. “There are witnesses to him saying, ‘BS, I’m going to go drink anyway and drive.’ So he was willing to risk people’s lives and look what happened… It was all those choices that brought it to killing our daughter. We want justice for her and think that she deserves it.”

Hudgins’ bond is set at $10,000. He is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on May 5.