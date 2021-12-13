Man charged in connection to two Kalamazoo bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with bank robbery in connection to two October robberies in Kalamazoo.

Matthew Main was indicted on Dec. 7 on a count of bank robbery and a count of credit union robbery, court records show.

He is accused of robbing a JPMorgan Chase Bank on East Michigan Avenue on Oct. 27. He is also accused of robbing a Community Promise Federal Credit Union on Portage Street two days later, on Oct. 29.

He allegedly took thousands of dollars from both locations, court records show.