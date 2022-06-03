KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faced a judge for the first time Friday, 12 years after he allegedly raped a woman at Western Michigan University.

Cameron Alvarez, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

Investigators say both Alvarez and the victim in the case were students at WMU when the assault happened in January 2010. Court documents say the two met at a party and Alvarez later went to the woman’s dorm room. There, authorities say, he raped her.

Alvarez was arrested in Port St. Lucie last week. Kalamazoo County prosecutors say he has lived there since about 2015. He is a native of Rochester Hills but has also lived in Kalamazoo, East Lansing, Detroit, and Pima and Tuscon, Arizona.

Charges were filed against Alvarez after the case was taken up by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which was launched in 2017 to test old rape kits and pursue cases.

The prosecutor’s office said SAKI is still investigating. Anyone with information about or other allegations against Alvarez should contact SAKI investigator Richard Johnson at 269.569.0515 or by emailing rajohn@kalcounty.com.

Alvarez is expected back in court for a hearing on June 9.