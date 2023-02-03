KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say DNA testing helped them identify and charge a man with raping a 14-year-old girl in Kalamazoo in 2005.

Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, Kalamazoo, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arraigned and released Thursday on a personal recognizance bond. He is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which is working on the case with the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, said in a release that Hopkins gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before attacking her. She knew him only by his street name, Chicago.

Authorities say Kalamazoo police pursued the case back then, but Hopkins took off to Chicago. A recent DNA test confirmed him as the suspect.

The charge came after SAKI took up the case. The group is tasked with investigating old rape cases and making sure old rape kits get tested. Anyone else with allegations against Hopkins can call SAKI Investigator Scott Eager at 269.303.8524.

The AG’s office added that Hopkins has a history of domestic violence dating back to the early 2000s.