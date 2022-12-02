KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged for the shooting of a relative that happened near Kalamazoo Thursday, police say.

Andrew J. Pitchford, 57, of Kalamazoo Township, was charged Friday with assault with intent to murder and committing a felony with a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at a home on E. Mosel Avenue near Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo Township.

First responders received a 911 call from a man who said a relative had shot him, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a release.

Officers arrived on scene and started to give the man, a 25-year-old, first aid. He was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. The extent of his injuries is not known. It is unclear how Pitchford and the victim are related.

Police found Pitchford nearby and arrested him without incident, the police department said. He was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Nearby Parchment Public Schools Innovation Center was put on a brief, precautionary lockdown, police say.