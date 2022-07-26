RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and charged for robbing a gas station in Kalamazoo County.

Michael Anthony Guarisco II was arrested and booked in the Kalamazoo County Jail on Saturday. He was charged on Monday with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon, deputies said.

The charges stem from a Friday robbery at the Circle K on N 32nd Street near E. D Avenue in Richland where the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects had stolen lottery tickets.

As of Tuesday morning, Guarisco II was being held on $500,000 cash or surety bond at the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on a possible second suspect that deputies mentioned in the robbery investigation.