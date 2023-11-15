KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually exploiting a minor in Kalamazoo County was extradited from Spain to face charges in Michigan, according to federal attorneys.

Kristian Ignacio Feliz, 24 of Danbury, Connecticut was charged in March with three counts of sexually exploiting a minor in Kalamazoo County in January, and one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Feliz was arrested in Barcelona, Spain in June by Spanish authorities at the request of the U.S.

His arrest is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that aims to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Feliz is expected to appear in a Grand Rapids court Thursday.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan recommends the public to report alleged crimes of child sexual and physical abuse by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324), contacting their Legal Attaché Office, or submitting tips online to http://tips.fbi.gov.

Information on talking to your kids about online safety can be found at the Project Safe Childhood website.