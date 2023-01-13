A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County Courthouse Friday morning, according to deputies. (Jan. 13, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said the man broke a lower-level window in the courthouse that faces Michigan Avenue before the deputies who work there arrived. It is not clear how or why the man broke the window. It was boarded up around 10 a.m.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office directed News 8 to city police for more information because they are handling the case. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety referred us to the sheriff’s office.