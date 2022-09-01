KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested in a sting for allegedly trying to solicit a teen for sex has been sentenced after pleading to a child pornography charge.

Brian Malone, 37, of Byron Center pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. The other counts against him, accosting a child for immoral purposes and computer crimes, were dismissed, court records show.

Malone was sentenced Monday to three days in jail with credit for three days served and five years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

He was among six men arrested in a series of stings run by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in the last few months. Malone’s offense date was listed as May 20.

The sheriff’s office said it had undercover detectives pose as teens online and that the suspects arranged to meet the so-called teens for sex.

The sheriff urged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of online predators.

“We find that the parents are often not aware of what’s going on with their children’s phone use or computer activity,” Sheriff Richard Fuller said during a news conference last week. “While the KHOST (Kalamazoo Human Oppression Strike Team) operations are making strides in our fight to combat this immense problem, we cannot do this alone. It takes a team.”