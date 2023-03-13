An April 2022 booking photo of Aaron Bower-Guimond from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to probation for a charge he received in connection to a teen solicitation sting.

Aaron Bower-Guimond of Mattawan was sentenced Monday morning to serve two days in jail but was credited for serving two days. He was also sentenced to serve five years of probation.

He was originally charged with accosting children for immoral purposes. He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bower-Guimond was arrested in April of 2022 following an online sting targeting people soliciting sex from teens. In the sting, Bower-Guimond thought he was talking to a 15-year-old online, but he was actually talking to an undercover officer.

According to court documents, after Bower-Guimond was arrested he admitted he planned to have sex with the 15-year-old at a hotel near Kalamazoo.

Bower-Guimond had been hired in February of 2022 as a nursing assistant at Bronson Commons, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Mattawan, Bronson Healthcare said last April. At the time, the hospital said he had been suspended.

A former Western Michigan University campus police officer who was also arrested in the sting was also sentenced to five years of probation.

The task force arrested six more people between May and August of 2022 with a similar sting.