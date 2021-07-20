Man arrested for stabbing at Kalamazoo homeless camp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing someone at a Kalamazoo homeless camp Monday.

The attack happened around 6 p.m. at the encampment on Ampersee Avenue at Bridge Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Officers rushed there after getting multiple 911 calls.

Police say the victim sustained multiple stab wounds. That person was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The attacker ran off after the stabbing. KDPS says officers brought in a dog to track him, but didn’t find him right away.

Officers say they found their suspect Tuesday morning and arrested him on a count of assault with intent to commit murder. His name wasn’t released pending arraignment, but he was described as a 39-year-old from Kalamazoo.

KDPS has not provided any information about what led up to the stabbing.