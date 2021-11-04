Man arrested for 6 armed robberies in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of recent armed robberies in Kalamazoo.

The six robberies happened Oct. 23 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 23 at 4:59 p.m. at Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, 3025 S. Westnedge Ave.

Oct. 23 at 5:06 p.m. at Bottom’s Up Convenience & Smoke, 930 W. Michigan Ave.

Oct. 25 at 6:51 p.m. at AutoZone, 814 E. Cork St.

Oct. 25 at 10:03 p.m. at King Market, 407 Mills St.

Oct. 25 at 11:10 p.m. at Munchie Mart, 3626 W. Michigan Ave.

Oct. 25 at 11:19 p.m. at Drake Party Center, 4717 W. KL Ave.

In each case, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said, the robber went into the store, showed a handgun and told workers to give him money.

KDPS says it partnered with the multiagency Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team to investigate and identified a single suspect in all of the cases.

On Wednesday, police executed two search warrants in the case, one on Lay Boulevard near Portage Street and the other on Albatross Court off Oakland Drive in Portage. They arrested a 21-year-old.

The suspect’s name was not released pending arraignment, which could happen as early as Friday.