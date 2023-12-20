KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued two years after a man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo, police say.

Isaiah Jacole Willhite was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony murder, two counts of weapons felony firearm and first degree home invasion, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He is accused of killing Gerryon Kye, who died on June 6, 2021, police say.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Rose Street that morning on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kye with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, KDPS said.

“From that moment on, Detectives have diligently pursued the investigation using all of the tools available to them,” KDPS said.

Willhite was arrested Tuesday.

Police thanked the community for their “assistance, patience, and support.” It also gave its condolences to the friends and family of Kye.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139. If you wish to submit a tip anonymously, contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.