KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested and charged with open murder almost a year after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in front of an apartment near Kalamazoo.

On Thursday, Jayshaun Lamar Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested on Walnut Street near Union Avenue in Kalamazoo Township, police said.

He was charged Friday by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of open murder, two counts of firearm charges, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the death of 23-year-old Collin Mitchell on Sept. 21, 2021. Police were called to LakeView Apartment complex on Elkerton Avenue off of Gull Road, where they found the body of a man on the ground outside the apartment with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any more details of what happened that night.

If convicted, Bishop could face up to life in prison.