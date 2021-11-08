Man acquitted of murder sentenced for weapons charge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was acquitted of a 2019 murder was sentenced Monday for a weapons charge.

Gabreon Wells-Lindsay was sentenced to 711 days in jail for carrying a concealed weapon. He received credit for 711 days served, so he will not spend additional time behind bars.

Wells-Lindsay was found not guilty last month of killing 19-year-old Alex Johnson, who was shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex on Nov. 13, 2019.

The jury did, however, find Wells-Lindsay guilty of the weapons charge.