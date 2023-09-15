Portage Police at the scene of a stabbing at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats (Jan. 10, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been acquitted of manslaughter charges in the January 2022 deaths of a father and son in Portage.

A Kalamazoo County jury found Nathaniel Doyle not guilty of all charges, a court spokesperson confirmed.

Undated courtesy photo of Maurice and Xavier Pearson.

The stabbing happened Jan. 10, 2022, at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road. Court documents show Maurice Pearson, 49, and son Xavier Pearson, 21, went there to confront Doyle, who is the ex-boyfriend of daughter and sister, over a domestic dispute. There was a fight and Doyle stabbed them multiple times.

Doyle was among the people who called 911 to report the stabbing. Court documents say he told investigators it was self-defense and that the Pearsons had attacked him.

Doyle was jailed after the stabbing but soon released while the Kalamazoo County prosecutor considered whether charges were appropriate. The manslaughter charges were ultimately issued in May 2022 and his trial began Tuesday.