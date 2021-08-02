Man accused of father’s murder claims innocence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of murdering his father on Monday denied killing anyone.

“These are terrible lies,” Scott Sterffy, 56, told a judge at arraignment, appearing in court via video. “I’ve never mutilated a body in my entire life. I’ve never killed anybody.”

He was charged with open murder and disinterment or mutilation of a dead body in connection to the death of his father Dr. Thomas Aye, 82, with whom he had been living.

Sterffy was arrested in Kalamazoo on Saturday, a week after authorities say his father died. Aye’s body was discovered July 25 at his Portage home by one of his daughters, who went to check on him after she couldn’t get in contact with him.

“Some severe injuries to the doctor that not only led us to seek murder charges but to also seek dismemberment and mutilation charges as well,” Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold told News 8 last week.

A judge on Monday denied Sterffy bond, which means he’ll stay behind bars while his case works its way through the justice system. He’s expected back in court for a hearing on Aug. 12.