GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The boyfriend accused in the death of missing Portage woman Heather Kelley was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for cutting off an electronic monitoring tether around the time Kelley disappeared.

In addition to prison, a federal judge in Grand Rapids also ordered Carlos Watts Jr. to spend three years on supervised release and pay a $500 fine.

In July, Watts pleaded guilty to felony escape of a prisoner in custody. He was staying at a Kalamazoo halfway house in December of 2022 when he cut off his ankle monitor and fled out of an emergency door.

A charge of open murder was filed against Watts on Wednesday. Kalamazoo County officials earlier said they would take custody of Watts after his Jan. 12 federal sentencing.

“Carlos Watts poses a tremendous threat to our community,’’ U.S. Attorney Mark Totten wrote in a news release.

Watts last year was staying at KPEP, a halfway house in Kalamazoo, and wearing a tether while finishing out a 2013 federal gun and drug conviction.

In court records, Watts claimed he left KPEP on Dec. 12, 2022 because Kelley’s brother had threatened him over the disappearance. But the feds accused him of fleeing the halfway house to avoid prosecution in Kelley’s disappearance two days earlier.

In a Jan. 2 sentencing memorandum, the defense attorney for Watts wrote that his client “denies any involvement in the disappearance’’ of Heather Kelley.