Man, 26, shot in stomach in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the stomach Friday in Kalamazoo and was taken to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Trimble Avenue near Center Street, officials say.

The victim is a 26-year-old. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is still unknown, according to officials.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating. There are no suspects yet and police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.