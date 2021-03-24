Majority of WMU classes planned to be in person this July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is planning to have the vast majority of its classes using in-person instruction as soon as July.

Edward Montgomery says the university is planning on being 75% in person for the fall 2021 semester with the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available. Six percent of those classes will be using a hybrid model.

“We want to be mindful and continue to pay attention and monitoring what the experts, the public health authorities, the state are telling us about the course of disease, but I think there is a rising enthusiasm. We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Montgomery said.

The university has been approved to administer COVID-19 vaccine on campus but has not yet received any doses. It will not be requiring the vaccination but it will be strongly encouraged.

“Testing is available and will continue to be available going into the fall. Right now, students and faculty and staff can get four completely free tests and unlimited tests if they have any symptoms,” Montgomery said.

WMU is awaiting guidance from federal, state and local health officials on what safety protocols will look like.

“It’s possible that we won’t be 100% back in all of those same dorm rooms with the shared bathrooms being open, but we’ll adjust as the science becomes available,” Montgomery said.

Hudson Pettit is an aviation student from Wisconsin who welcomes the change.

“You’re sort of stuck in your dorm if you’re a freshman or even apartments. There’s not a lot of things going on outside on campus and if it is, it’s usually virtually,” Pettit said.

Abir Hossain also likes in-person instruction but knows some students will want to stay virtual.

“Some of my friends prefer the in-person classes and others definitely prefer the online classes because they don’t want to wake up and get ready to go to the in-person classes,” Hossain said.

WMU says the tentative plan is to transition to more in-person classes starting July 6.